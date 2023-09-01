The Stokes Family is heartbroken to announce the passing of Larry Stokes of Williston, North Dakota.
Larry died on June 20, 2023 at the age of 61. He passed away surrounded by his loved ones after a battle with Esophagus Cancer.
Larry was born in Barron, Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Stokes Sr., his mother, Lana Stokes, and his sister, Lisa Weigand (Stokes). He is survived by his wife, Sandra Stokes (Finlayson), brothers; Lance Stokes and Lee Stokes, children; Jeffrey and Heather Stokes, Jobeth Stokes, Jacob and Raeanna Stokes, Desirae Demmings, Dakota Stokes, and Brandee Lee Ogle (Stokes), grandchildren; Elliot Smola, Francesca Haverland-Stokes, Gabriel Rouse, Isaiah Stokes, Alexander Stokes, Ava Stokes, Breilla Rowe, Abigail Stokes, Carson Bien, Lilee Stokes, Bo Olson, Daxton Ogle, and great grandchildren; Amara Haverland and Skylar Haverland.
Larry was an amazing son and brother, as well as, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was a dedicated provider, brought his family on many adventures, and created an amazing life for his wife and children. He was incredibly proud of his family, and loved them immensely. He expressed his love loudly, through hugs and kisses, and ended each visit with a chant and a cheer of, “Buds ever and ever!"
Larry made many accomplishments in his life. He started out his career in the U.S. Armed Forces Army Division, and he was very proud to serve his country. Next to his family, Larry was passionate about his career. He was a member of the Local 132 Union. He started out as a pipelayer, moved up to a foreman, and eventually rose to superintendent. He was a natural leader, assertive and direct, and effortlessly took charge. He retired from the Union in 2013, and moved to the oil fields of North Dakota. In retirement, Larry extended his career as a winch truck driver.
Larry leaves behind many friends here in Williston and will surely be missed.
Larry’s Military Funeral will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Bloomington, Minnesota on September 22, 2023 at 1:00 pm. A gathering will follow service. Cowboy Jacks 2801 Southtown Drive Bloomington, MN 55431
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our Funeral Home website at www.fulkersons.com.
