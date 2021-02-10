COVID-19 has increased how much assistance people need in the area, but it has also limited the projects groups can take on.
One Williston service organization has announced plans to help those who can’t leave their homes get groceries and medication.
Williston Korner Lions announced plans on Tuesday, Feb. 9, to start offering limited grocery and medication delivery to people quarantined with COVID-19 or otherwise unable to leave their homes.
“Service projects are very hard right now,” Sherri Hese with the Korner Lions told the Williston Herald. “Because of COVID, people don’t want you near them, but they need your help.”
The program is free and available to people who living inside Williston city limits. To arrange delivery, contact Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at 701-572-2667 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. A member of the Williston Korner Lions will reply and arrange delivery.
Anyone using the service will have to make arrangements with the grocery store or pharmacy to pay and have a Lions member pick up their order.
Heser said deliveries will be for the same day as the person called. For everyone’s safety, deliveries are only happening on weekdays and only during daylight hours.
“I am excited that someone thought to do this and I hope it provides a true service to our community,” Heser said.