Kathleen Reiter Wilhelmson, 81

Kathleen Reiter Wilhelmson, age 81, passed away peacefully May 27th, 2022 after a long struggle with cancer. She was born on February 13, 1941 to Regina (Mack) and Ludwig Reiter in Dickinson, North Dakota.
She married Lawrence Daniel Wilhelmson on July 14, 1962 at St. Joseph's Church in Dickinson, ND.
Kathleen graduated from Dickinson High School in 1959. Dan and Kathleen moved a great deal in their nearly 60 years together. They lived in Dickinson, Riverdale, Mandan, Bowman, Bismarck, Williston and finally in Palm Desert, California. She began her work career as a Northwestern Bell telephone operator in Dickinson, she was the secretary at Williston Junior High along with others but her main job was raising her four daughters.
Kathleen had many passions in life. She knit beautiful sweaters and blankets for babies and young children, she enjoyed playing Mahjong with her friends in Sun City Palm Desert, she spent time walking in the pool with her pals, but her favorite thing to do was to host NDSU Bison Football watch parties on game days. She made everyone feel welcome and they were immediately adopted into the family. This was her greatest gift and she will be greatly missed.
Kathleen is survived by her husband, Lawrence Daniel Wilhelmson, daughter Kristi Hanson and husband Dean Bresciani, daughter Karin Stoner and husband John Stoner, daughter Cheri Qvale and husband Brad @vale, daughter Jennifer Wilhelmson, Grandsons Blaine and Robert Finneseth, her brothers Robert Reiter, Bill Reiter and wife Cindy and Tom Reiter and wife Carleen; plus many nephews and nieces. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Please join us in celebrating her Life on Thursday July 14th at 1 lam. Mass will be at Sacred Heart Church in Palm Desert, California. A party will be held after to honor her life following. Time and place to be determined.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made to NDSU Foundation for the L.Dan & Kathleen Wilhelmson Athletic Scholarship Fund. In Designation - Other, at Other - add scholarship name. To donate, please visit https://www.givetondsu.com/give
11 a.m. Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Palm Desert, California. Celebration of Life will be held afterwards at a location TBD.