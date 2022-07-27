Judy Wolan

Judy Wolan

Judy Wollan, 75

Judy Wollan, 75, of Mandan, ND passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022 at the Sunset Drive Long Term Care Facility in Mandan, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.



