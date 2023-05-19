Abortion law pregnancy test (copy)

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed House Bill 721 into law Tuesday, taking effect immediately. Two days later, a judge blocked Montana from enforcing the new law, which banned the most common abortion procedure after roughly 15 weeks of pregnancy. 

 Lightfield Studios

A Helena district court judge on Thursday blocked Montana from enforcing a new law that bans the most common abortion procedure after roughly 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The Republican-sponsored House Bill 721 was signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte on Tuesday and took effect immediately — a feature not included in the abortion restrictions passed in 2021 that were eventually enjoined while litigation continues.



