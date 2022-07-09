John J Moran, Sr., 79

John Sr passed away on the evening of May 23, 2022 at the age of 79. He was born June 13, 1942, in Trenton, North Dakota to Albert and Emily (Belgarde) Moran. In 1961, at age 18, Dad married Dianne Herberg and shortly thereafter joined the United States Air Force, where their military adventure began at Hahn AFB, Germany. Dad was later stationed at George AFB in California. Dad would leave military service after four years at the rank of Airman First Class. Dad and Mom were married 20 years and had three boys, John Jr., Blaise and Brian.
After leaving military service, Dad would go on to establish a career in automotive service industry, where he become Service Manager at Jim McNally Motors in Williston, North Dakota. He had a great love of cars, nearly always a “project” in the garage (and one there now). He would later own and operate “Happy Chappy’s” service station in Williston, and he and mom would also go on to own and operate the Trenton store and post office in Trenton, North Dakota. Dad would later continue his auto service manager work at numerous K-Mart service locations across Montana. Dad loved playing his guitar and singing country western songs throughout his life. He always brought a smile and joy to anyone that was fortunate enough to hear him play and sing!
Dad loved the Flathead Valley and surrounding mountains of Montana. He retired in nearby Eureka, MT, and developed a love for the RV life where he wintered in Parker, AZ. Dad had many friendships in Parker, and he served on the local board of the American Legion, always staying busy. Dad was a patriot and proud of his military service. He maintained that service connection by participating on the Military Honor Guard. He also stayed busy helping the local food bank in Kalispell collect and distributing bakery goods for the needy.
Dad loved his dog Chance, his “little guy.” In his later years, Dad and Chance spent wonderful hours together in Dad’s truck driving the mountains and side roads surrounding Eureka, with Chance all stretched so far out of the passenger window that you wondered how he never bounced out of the truck!
Dad was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Emily, his sister Patricia (Patsy), and gramdparemts Antoine and Julen Belgarde, and Alexander and Elizabeth Moran.
He is survived by his children, John Jr (Vickie), Blaise (Jan Bright), and Brian, grandchildren Brittany, Courtney, Jessica (Jared Little), Ericka (Chris Marousek), Keian (Kelsey), Bryn (Seth Daniels), Scout, and Brooke, and great grandchildren Carson, Brady, Xander, Riley, Kanyon, and Willow, step daughter Gina White, step grandchildren Brianna and Brandon, brother Anton (Tony), sister Agatha (Aggie), sister Penny (Lavern “Poncho” Gohl”, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A graveside service with military honors for Dad is July 14, 2022, 11 a.m. at the Trenton Cemetery in Trenton, North Dakota. A luncheon for family and friends will follow the service.