Oakley Gillette takes part in a demonstration of the men’s fancy dance at the 2017 Indian Arts Showcase at Fort Union in this file photo. This year's showcase takes place Aug. 4 and 5 and includes a pow wow on Saturday.
Experience American Indian history and culture through music, singing, dancing, traditional crafts, and presentations by artists and craftspeople from tribes of the Upper Missouri
Come join Fort Union Aug. 6 & 7 as we celebrate our affiliated tribes through traditional American Indian music, dancing, and culture. This free event will showcase presentations and demonstrations each day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CDT.
Daily programs are subject to change.
Saturday August 6
10 a.m. Buffalo hide talk – Billy Maxwell
11 a.m. Shoshone program – Laine Thom
11:30 a.m. Flint Knapping – Willie Lamere
Noon Native film work – Justin Deegan
1 p.m. Traditional Native American singing and Dance presentation – Cowessess First Nation Cree from Saskatchewan
3 p.m. Moon calendar presentation - Dakota Good House
4 p.m. Cannon Firing demonstration – park staff
Sunday August 7
10 a.m. - Buffalo hide talk – Billy Maxwell
11 a.m. - Shoshone program - Laine Thom
11:30 a.m. - Flint Knapping – Willie Lamere
Noon - Native film work - Justin Deegan
1 p.m. - Traditional Native American singing and Dance presentation - Cowessess First Nation Cree from Saskatchewan
3 p.m. - Moon calendar presentation - Dakota Good House
4:00 - p.m. Black Powder Firing demonstration – park staff
Ongoing presentations and demonstrations will be available at tables and on site. These include traditional beadwork, quillwork, ledger art, children’s games, flint knapping, storytelling.
Park hours are from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. CDT daily. Scheduled activities run 10 a.m. 4 p.m. CDT daily. Find more information and the full schedule of events at: go.nps.gov/IndianArtsFestival.
