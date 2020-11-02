If you’re like me, you’ve gone down to the ammunition aisle only to see there is still no 22-250 on the shelves.
No matter which store you go to, the shelves are sparse at best. So where has all the ammunition gone? The short answer is that people are shooting more. Gun sales spiked 66% in August across the US and the ammunition for those guns is backlogged further than manufacturers can keep up with.
Ammo Incorporated of Scottsdale has confirmed significant backlogging due to exponential demand. Ammo Inc. said it’s backlogged to the amount of $80.1 million since Aug. 31, which set a new record after months of increasing numbers. The Federal Bureau of Investigation's National Instant Criminal Background Check System data shows federal background checks for purchasing firearms have increased 72% overall in 2020 compared to 2019.
Once ammunition is manufactured, shipping becomes the second issue. With the slowing of the shipping lanes, ammunition companies like Federal Premium have added 15-20 extra days for ammunition to ship privately, creating up to month long waits. Since direct sales tend to make more money, they tend to take priority over bulk sales sent to larger stores, keeping the shelves unfortunately empty during hunting season.
The third and final factor is that it’s hunting season. With indoor activities limited, hunting and shooting has become immensely more popular. Conceal and carry permits are up across the state as are hunting tags and lottery applications.
Moose hunting in the M-10 Unit, for example, which is generally accepted as a once in a lifetime North Dakota lottery hunting tag had 8,266 applications and gave out 70 tags. This shows a noticeable uptick from 2019 and 2018.
To summarize, patience is key. You can’t call Shane at Napa every day looking for the ammo you want, because he can’t make the backlogged shipments come any faster, they’re ordered. It is less expensive to buy ammo from the store directly, but the pickings may be slim for a while, at least until hunting season slows down and gun sales taper off as they usually do around January.
Now may be the time to dip into that backup ammo stash and replace it with new ammo early next year.