Williams County has 4,000-some registered boats, but only three boating access areas on Lake Sakakawea, each of which has room for about 50 boats and trailers to park.
That discrepancy has prompted Jim and Analene Torgerson, owners of Lund’s Landing, to advocate for a new access point on the west side of Hofflund Bay, which is where Beaver Creek enters Lake Sakakawea.
“Williams County has more shoreline to Lake Sakakawea than any other county in the state,” Torgerson told the Williston Herald. “And probably the least amount of access per capita of boat owners and fishermen.”
This lack of boating access dampens tourism opportunities not only within Williams County, but outside as well, Torgerson said.
“The amount of parking is only enough room for about 5 percent of the registered boats in Williams County,” “It doesn’t take a lot of math to think what if people from Mountrail County or somewhere else want to come out and find a place to park?”
It’s also a quality of life issue for all the folks who’ve come out to work in the oil industry, Togerson suggested.
“I’ve had a couple of chairmen for the oil company say to me we cannot get professional people to stay in the area or even come here because of our lack of things for them to do,” he said. “If someone is trying to, just use this as an example, if someone is trying to launch a boat at Lund’s Landing on Saturday and has to wait a half our or so just to get a boat on the water, that is not a positive.”
But more boating access is not just needed for fun and recreation, Torgerson said. There are safety concerns as well.
With so many boats all trying to use the same access points on the popular lake, it means the exit ramp during stormy weather will be congested as well.
“We have been lucky here in Williams County,” Torgerson said. “But one of these summer days in July when we have an electrical storm and 50 boats with families in them out on the water and they have to come back 6 miles against big waves — and that is the way it is now. We just need more egress off the water between Beaver Bay and Lund’s Landing. The lake has 10 to 11 miles of open water there.”
Lake itself an obstacle to more access
Skip Stonesifer, with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said the Corps is more than willing to look at proposals for new boat ramps and/or marinas, but he added there are quite a few factors working against new locations like Lund’s Landing’s on the lake.
One of those is simply volunteer manpower to staff camp host positions.
Williams County has publicly discussed the difficulty in attracting camp hosts several times during park board meetings. It’s also come up during meetings between the Corps and area fishermen who were requesting more shoreline access for anglers on foot.
“We have areas we cannot hardly keep anyone active in,” Stonesifer said. “There just isn’t the interest that (Torgerson) seems to think there is.”
And then there is the cost of building a brand new boat ramp, and/or marina. The proposal would have to include ADA accessibility, a large parking area, and other amenities consistent with public use.
These things add to the cost of building a boat ramp and marina, Stonesifer said, easily making it a couple hundred thousand dollar project or more.
Costs and manpower, however, are not even the biggest obstacles. The lake itself may present the greatest challenge.
“You’d have to have the right kind of spot, where the topography takes off at a deep angle, so as the lake level changes you don’t have to move the docks,” he said. “A lot of the good places (in Williams County) are already taken.”
The up and down nature of the lake levels also makes it difficult for any private investor building a marina at a boat ramp to make bank on their investment, Stonesifer suggested.
Among examples of this is an abandoned access point that at one time was opened as a day use and campground area.
“With several years of low water, the people who had it just walked away from it,” Stonesifer said. “Access is a big deal, and the more we can get the better, but it has to make sense and for them it has to be economic. We’re just not getting any people beating down our doors wanting to put in a marina.”
Building up lake builds tourism
Torgerson, meanwhile, said he believes the challenges can be solved.
“I’ve walked the area when the lake got down to 1814, 1820 in the 90s and the late 80s,” Torgerson said. “There is a deep pitch embankment on the west side of Hofflund Bay, which dumps into where Beaver Creek runs. Granted, you’d have to take a look at a depth analysis.”
Low water, in his opinion, is not a reason not to have more boat ramps, instead it’s one of the reasons the county needs another ramp.
“When we have a drought like we did in the 80s and 90s, everyone went to Newtown,” he said. “I’d watch 100 fifth wheelers with boats going down 1804 to the Vanhook Arm when we lost our water on the west end. We lost all our revenue on boating because people went elsewhere.”
And some of those who bought spots in the VanHook area are probably still there today, Torgerson suggested.
“If we’d look at access for lower lake elevations when it’s low again, the elevation there is above 1860, so it would be a permanent ramp, usable at 1855 or 1830, and maybe even lower,” Torgerson said. “Beaver Creek butts up against the West Bank, and there is quite an incline from the shore elevation.”
A boat ramp in that area would add a bonus during winter, Torgerson added, giving ice fishermen access to the popular Hofflund islands.
“Right now, people who ice fish don’t have much access to Lake Sakakawea, with the exception of Lewis and Clark State Park,” he said. “There’s 20 miles of shoreline difficult to access from White Earth Bay to Lewis and Clark State Park. That’s a whole lot of shoreline that people cannot get on because there is no access to it.”
As far as the expense of building a boat ramp and parking lot, Torgerson believes the money is out there, with things like the Outdoor Heritage Fund.
“If there’s opposition, then let’s hear it,” he said. “But it shouldn’t be about money, because there are dollars available.”
Torgersen thinks the main holdup is probably the responsibility of caring for the site.
“All three of (the agencies he talked to) are reluctant to do it because they don’t want to be responsible for taking care of the boat ramp or the parking lot,” Torgerson said. “But if we are going to collect fees for boat licenses, etc, whose responsibility is it to provide access? We have to decide as a county, do we want to develop our little lake? And if we do, who is going to pay for it?”
Torgerson added an additional boat ramp isn’t something he’s advocating for because of any direct or indirect impact on Lund’s Landing, the marina he and his wife own.
“This could send some business away from us,” he said. “But it’s good for the county, and my business will be fine. It’s been there for 31 years. I’m an advocate, and have been since I was 15 years old, for better access to Lake Sakakawea.”
The lake itself could be a strong economic contributor to the county, Torgerson added, if it were more developed.
“This affects the economy of our county,” he said. “As a taxpayer and a small business man in Williams County, I cannot believe we still leave so much of the lake on this end inaccessible.”