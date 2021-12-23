The cold snap has finally hit the north portion of North Dakota and it has allowed us to finally start venturing around. While it’s still not safe thickness for truck traffic yet, ATVs are starting to get around many of the lakes in the upper half of the state.
I still tell everyone to be careful and proceed with extreme caution. When you get these hard cold snaps like we are finally getting, you can expect cracks and pressure ridges that can create some major issues and headaches. So just because you were good the day before, please still take it easy.
As far as the fishing goes, I’d say overall it’s been pretty darn good! It’s no secret I’m fishing mostly up on Devils Lake. We are just starting to venture around the main and eastern portions of Devils Lake, again, using extreme caution.
The walleyes are biting best at early morning and late evening. Don’t be afraid to fish up shallow along the shorelines and on the structure. Spoons, such as the Northland Buck-Shot Rattle Spoon and PK Lures Rattling Spoons are doing well for walleyes and are best tipped with a minnow head or full minnow hooked in the back.
The perch are biting on smaller Buck-Shot spoons with minnow heads and wax worms. They are roaming around, but it seems like they are liking 20 to 28 feet of water off the old shorelines. Like always, be ready to drill lots of holes to track them down.
I have only a few dates left available for this winter yet. If you are interested, get ahold of me ASAP!
Mike Peluso is a Dakota Edge Outdoors contributing writer and a licensed ND fishing guide specializing in walleyes on the state’s premier waters.