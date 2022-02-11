I have definitely learned one thing these past few winter seasons. Don’t try and predict anything, that’s a waste of time. Just as soon as you think you know, or think you know what is going happen, the ice fishing gods like to mess with you.
Mother Nature has really been a gem this season. Especially up here in the Devils Lake region. We have seen a lot of extremes this winter, and our latest was a windstorm that produced winds over 70 miles per hour. These massive pressure changes are hard on the fish. The funny part is when you think it will be hard on them, it isn’t, and when you think it won’t be it is.
Through all of this though, we are still catching fish. We have to work hard for them. The one thing I have learned this winter season is to stay put. Normally, in my reports, I’m talking about drilling tons of holes and staying on the move until you get on them. This year it’s been totally the opposite.
Again for us the perch or the big masses of perch have been difficult to stay on top of over the past couple of weeks. We have changed our approach to fishing areas that have a mix of both perch and walleyes. The walleyes have been more cooperative for us, but we are having some nice mixed days.
There’s nothing special when it comes to lures, small white PK spoons and Swedish Pimples with both wax worms and minnows are catching both the perch and walleyes on these combo spots. I’m sure if you went with a small perch lure or a larger walleye lure you would catch a few more of one or the other. We are using stuff they both will hit when they are aggressive.
I know I still have plenty of ice fishing remaining for the season, but it’s time to start booking your spring and summer trips. Things will fill fast! If you are thinking of an open water trip get ahold of me ASAP so we can get you on the schedule.