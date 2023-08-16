This report will be a quick recap of what I know on two bodies of water and what I’ve heard on another. Once again, my job has taken me to both Devils Lake and Lake Sakakawea this week.
As far as Sakakawea goes at this time of year the bulk of the eater size walleyes are in water deeper than 25 feet, so I concentrate on those depths. Another side note here, I do not keep many fish for myself over the course of 365 days. I will however keep a few of the smaller fish to eat that do not make it this time of year due to barotrauma.
Currently on Sakakawea, we are catching fish pulling heavier bottom bouncers and rigs baited with crawlers. Each day it varies what the fish want. Some days a small prop rig. Other days a version of s slow death hook. I’m also catching fish on spoons and jig raps where applicable.
Switching gears to Devils Lake, wherever you find the weeds, you will find the walleyes. You can also catch them on the sunken structure like roads, humps, and old shorelines. The nice thing about Devils Lake is you can fish them any way you love to catch fish and those methods will work.
Now the report of what I’m hearing from lake Oahe where it appears the fish haven’t moved as far south as in recent years. I’m hoping that is the case and we have some banner fall fishing on the river near Bismarck! I’ll keep you posted.
I have a few random days open in September for Devils Lake and Sakakawea if you want to try and get a trip in before the summer is over. Get ahold of me!