This report will be a quick recap of what I know on two bodies of water and what I’ve heard on another. Once again, my job has taken me to both Devils Lake and Lake Sakakawea this week.

As far as Sakakawea goes at this time of year the bulk of the eater size walleyes are in water deeper than 25 feet, so I concentrate on those depths. Another side note here, I do not keep many fish for myself over the course of 365 days. I will however keep a few of the smaller fish to eat that do not make it this time of year due to barotrauma.



