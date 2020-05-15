North Dakota is a heavenly place in the springtime.
With the rolling hills turning emerald green and social restrictions gently easing, enjoying the outdoors is an impulse no one can circumvent, and fishing is a great way to see this natural beauty. Fishing in North Dakota is particularly delightful due to the variety of aquatic wildlife in the vast rivers, creeks and lakes. To take advantage of this heterogeneity, there are a couple things to keep in mind.
First, you’ll need a license. Fishing licenses can be purchased at many places including the Fish & Game Department office on west Front Street, Scenic Sports and Liquor on East Broadway and Sportsman’s Warehouse, among others. There are different types of fishing licenses available depending on activity. The combination license includes fishing, large game, small game and fur-bearing and is $52 for the year. A single resident fishing license includes all in-season and non-protected fish. Protected fish are catch and release only, though individuals can still be ticketed if it is determined protected fish are the target. Fishing is a great family activity so married couple licenses are $24 and kids under 16 are free with supervision of a license adult. Senior Citizen and disabed veterans licenses are $5 so there is no reason to be caught without a license.
The North Dakota Department of Game and Fish takes unlicensed fishing very seriously. With such a large area in which to fish, state park rangers and the Fish & Game department work together to protect the wildlife with a tenacity often working late hours to thwart would-be late night poachers. They also take protected species very seriously and ask all people fishing to return unintentionally caught protected species back to the water immediately. These protected species include the Pallid Sturgeon, which can live to be over 100 years old and weigh 85 lbs and the very rare Yellow Bullhead catfish. A full protected species list is available at https://www.fws.gov/endangered/map/state/ND.html
Last, you’ll need a place to go, and the Bakken sports some beautiful places to cast your line. A shorter fishing trip with the kids to the Little Muddy is an easy way to have the experience without having to drive too far or be away from city conveniences. The Broadway bridge over the Little Muddy is perfect for this type of fishing. For more of an away from home adventure, the Trenton Public Area is a popular fishing destination, complete with public barbecues to cook up your catch. Lewis & Clark State Park has similar fishing availability though both areas are strictly enforcing state social distancing reopening requirements. Dust off your poles, buy some fresh bait and find your best fish fry recipes because North Dakota fishing is waiting for you.