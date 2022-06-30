FORT PECK – July 1 marks the beginning of the archery-only paddlefish season in the Fort Peck Dredge Cuts below Fort Peck Dam. Archery anglers need to purchase a 2022 blue paddlefish harvest tag to target paddlefish in the Dredge Cuts. As in previous years, harvested paddlefish are required to be reported within 48 hours.
Anglers can self-report their harvested paddlefish and submit a dentary (jaw) sample at three self-creeling locations near the Dredge Cuts: Floodplain (Winter Harbor), Nelson Dredge, and Roundhouse Point boat ramps. Anglers can also report online at myfwp.mt.gov/, or by calling the phone hotline (1-877-FWP-WILD or 406-444-0356).
Anglers reporting harvested paddlefish that provide all necessary information: angler tag number, jaw tag number (if present), length (eye-tail fork), sex, date of harvest, and also voluntarily submit a dentary (jaw) sample will receive a unique 2022 Montana paddlefish hat. These data allow biologists and managers to understand age structure of the population and ensure sustainable management of paddlefish in the future.
Anglers failing to report a harvested paddlefish within 48 hours will be ineligible to purchase a paddlefish tag in 2023.
Questions regarding the Dredge Cut paddlefish season or reporting paddlefish harvested in the Dredge Cuts can be directed to biologist Jared Krebs at 406-808-7068 or jared.krebs@mt.gov .