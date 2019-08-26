Saturday, Aug. 24, was a fine day for target shooting. North Dakota Precision Rifle held an entry level Precision Rifle match for members and for new shooters who might want to put their toes in the waters of Precision Rifle Sporting Events at the Painted Woods Sporting Range. Over three 30 second timed trials, the marksmen took aim at various targets from 300 to 800 yards.
Ross Shoenwald from Keene took first place and Jim Jundt from Minot took second.
The group will also be holding a spring youth league in 2020. With parental permission, kids from 8-15 can learn the fundamentals of rifle safety and use. As a non-profit, Precision Rifle ND takes donations to provide rifles to learning kids for practice and competition.
“We've hosted regional matches pulling shooters from Manitoba, Canada, and Pennsylvania, as well as a planned National Match in 2020,” Chris Cook with ND Precision Rifle said. “During the meantime we are developing a .22 youth league program. Our focus on the youth league is to teach kids proper safety, and fundamentals required in handling and using precision rifle. We are also implementing a rifle ‘loaner’ program for kids who might not be sure if they like the sport or for families who quite cannot afford a rifle. Currently our goal is to have approximately 10 rifles for the loaner program. We currently have five rifles that were donated by the Upper Missouri Sportsman Association Williston Chapter.”
The group is also helping fund the Trenton cheerleading team to go to Washington, D.C.