North Dakota’s 2021 paddlefish snagging season opens May 1 and is set to continue through May 21.
The season may be closed early depending on the overall harvest.
Legal snagging hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Snagging is legal in all areas of the Yellowstone River in North Dakota, and in the area of the Missouri River lying west of the U.S. Highway 85 bridge to the Montana border, excluding that portion from the pipeline crossing downstream to the upper end of the Lewis and Clark Wildlife Management Area.
On Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, all paddlefish caught must be kept and tagged immediately. All paddlefish snagged and tagged must be removed from the river by 7 p.m. of each snagging day.
Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays are set as snag and release days.
If the paddlefish season closes early because the harvest cap is reached, an extended snag-and-release-only period will be allowed for up to seven days immediately following the early closure, but not to extend beyond May 21.
All paddlefish snaggers must possess a paddlefish tag, in addition to a valid fishing license for anyone age 16 and older.