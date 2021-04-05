With the open water fishing season already starting in many areas of North Dakota, now is a perfect time to take a look at how the state’s fisheries are doing. Visit the North Dakota Game and Fish website at https://gf.nd.gov/fishing/season-previews for interviews with fisheries biologists to get an overview of fishing opportunities around the state.
On the site you can also find stocking reports, fishing water locations and driving directions, locations of fishing piers, cleaning stations and much more.
Note: New licenses for the 2021-2022 season are required beginning April 1. These licenses will be effective April 1, 2021 – March 31, 2022. Licenses can be purchased online at https://gf.nd.gov/buy-apply.