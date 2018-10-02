A Tennessee man has been accused of serving as a hunting guide in Divide County without having the proper license.
Randal Layman Jr., of Fayetteville, Tennessee, was charged by criminal summons Tuesday with seven counts of exploitation of wildlife, a class C felony.
The investigation started nearly a year ago, on Oct. 14, 2017, when a Divide County Sheriff’s deputy checked on a car that was parked by the side of the road, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. The vehicle’s occupants told the deputy they were hunting and that Layman charged $1,000 to serve as a guide and outfitter.
One of the vehicle’s occupants also told police that Layman had shot a mule deer, but that he’d only had a tag for a whitetail deer, court records indicate. Police went to Layman’s home and he allowed them to look at the deer.
“Mr. Layman stated that he shot it with his bow and arrow,” a deputy wrote in charging documents. “Mr. Layman also stated that he got a heart shot on the deer. Due to the condition of the heart, law enforcement had their doubts that the deer was harvested with a bow. Law enforcement found a piece of a bullet in the carcass of the deer.”
In 2017, deer gun season opened on Nov. 10.
A search warrant for Layman’s phone turned up 26 cases where he worked as a hunting guide without a license between October 2016 and October 2017, the affidavit of probable cause stated. It also listed six cases where Layman told potential clients that he was a guide and outfitter, even though he did not have a license to guide hunters and, police say, he had never had such a license.
In addition to the allegations about working as an unlicensed guide, Layman is accused of hunting deer with a gun out of season and without a proper license and using the wrong tag on the deer. Police also claim that he was over the legal daily limit for both Sandhill crane and ducks.
As of Tuesday, no date had been set for a preliminary hearing.