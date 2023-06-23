Fort

Fort Abercrombie near Fargo has plenty of programs planned for July

 State Historical Society of North Dakota

Fort Abercrombie, N.D. – The public is invited to the Fort Abercrombie Sunday History Program series and Fort Abercrombie Story Time in July at Fort Abercrombie State Historic Site near Fargo. All Sunday programs are from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday Story Time is from 10 to 11 a.m.

Staff member Lis Fricker will present “Legacy of Linda Slaughter” on July 9. The talk will focus on the life of pioneer educator, author, and activist Linda Slaughter and her role as a leader of woman suffrage during the early territorial period.



