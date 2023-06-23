Fort Abercrombie, N.D. – The public is invited to the Fort Abercrombie Sunday History Program series and Fort Abercrombie Story Time in July at Fort Abercrombie State Historic Site near Fargo. All Sunday programs are from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday Story Time is from 10 to 11 a.m.
Staff member Lis Fricker will present “Legacy of Linda Slaughter” on July 9. The talk will focus on the life of pioneer educator, author, and activist Linda Slaughter and her role as a leader of woman suffrage during the early territorial period.
On July 16, staff member Lexa Klein will present “Bonanza Farming and the History of the Railroad in North Dakota,” a program focusing on the history of the Dalrymple and Bagg bonanza farms. Oliver Dalrymple and F.A. Bagg were hired to manage bonanza farms that flourished in Cass and Richland counties. Klein will discuss bonanza farming in the Red River Valley beginning in the 1870s and ending in 1920.
The July 23 program features historical researcher John Beving presenting “The Court Martial of Major Marcus Reno at Fort Abercrombie.” Beving will focus on incidents that led to Reno’s 1877 court martial for conduct unbecoming an officer and gentleman after accusations of improper advances toward a fellow officer’s wife. Reno was stationed at Fort Abercrombie as the commander of the post in 1876, after surviving the Battle of the Little Bighorn.
Fort Abercrombie Story Time for children ages 4 to 10 years is set for Mondays, July 10, 17, 24, and 31, in the interpretive center. Staff member Barb Myhre will read from the Laura Ingalls Wilder “Little House” series and make connections to life at Fort Abercrombie and early pioneers of the area. A hands-activity will follow. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Fort Abercrombie is a state historic site managed by the State Historical Society of North Dakota. Summer hours are daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with guided tours available. Admission is $8 for adults and $3 for youth. For more information or to arrange a group tour, contact Site Supervisor Lenny Krueger at 701.553.8513. Find additional upcoming programs at history.nd.gov/events.