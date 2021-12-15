Ice Ice Baby was the famous song by Vanilla Ice. As the lyrics go here, we are making ice in the northern tier of the state. I would say we are a bit behind on the ice development, but in areas it’s happening.
I spent much of the latter portion of last week roaming around the Devils Lake region. I found ice from only four inches all the way up to 10.5. The snow is definitely impacting the ice formation. Where there is no snow, the ice is pretty decent. Where the snow has built up or drifted it’s a lot less. So please by all means take it slow when venturing out. The main lake just iced over, so we haven’t even tried to check the main portion of Devils Lake yet.
We did do a little fishing along the way while checking ice. We struck out in a lot of areas we were checking. We just didn’t mark a bunch of fish, and found some areas of really dirty water. We did however fish some structure like rocks, old sloughs, and some old brush piles. The walleyes were fairly willing to bite when they came in. We did find the plain hook and full minnow to be best for them on some structure offshore areas in 8 to 14 feet of water. Low light periods were the best.
As we punched holes to check ice, we did venture into some of the flooded timber, there we managed a handful of perch. Again, the main portion of the lake we would normally be fishing just hasn’t had enough time to build enough ice for us to feel confident in fishing it yet. We will get more adventurous as we go here, as it sounds like another pretty good cold snap is on the way.
Mike Peluso is a Dakota Edge Outdoors contributing writer and licensed ND fishing guide specializing in walleyes on the state’s premier waters.