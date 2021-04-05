A variety of legislation that affects the outdoor world has made its way through the legislature. Here’s a rundown on each. Complete details are available on the legislature’s website at https://www.legis.nd.gov.
HB 1017 — Appropriates $91,528,448 to the Game and Fish Department for the biennium beginning July 1, 2021 and ending June 30, 2023. Passed house. Senate appropriations committee heard 03/25.
HB 1081 — Relates to access and activities on trust lands, and provides a penalty. Passed house and senate. Signed by governor.
HB 1113 — Requires written permission from the owner of the property, or an individual authorized by the owner, to place bait for the purpose of attracting wildlife and to install camera/video equipment. In addition, the equipment must be identified. Penalty for baiting violation is a class 1 noncriminal for first offense; a second or subsequent violation is a fine of $250. Passed house and senate. Signed by governor.
HB 1120 — Allows a resident who is entitled to purchase a disabled veteran deer license to hunt white-tailed deer five days preceding the youth deer hunting season and during the regular deer gun hunting season. In addition, 100 licenses would be available each year, and taken from the five units with the lowest selection rates for hunting licenses. The licenses may not be used in those units, and are not valid on public lands. An individual who receives one of these licenses may not apply in the deer gun lottery. Passed house. Failed senate.
HB 1178 — Nonresident members of the armed forces who qualify to receive a resident license may apply for and be issued a lottery license for deer. Failed house.
HB 1218 — Nonresidents who own land in North Dakota may hunt during the first seven days of the pheasant season on land they enroll in the PLOTS program. Passed house and senate. Signed by governor.
HB 1221 — Adds clarification to section 47-05-17 of century code, relating to an exemption from prohibition against severing hunting rights from surface estates. Passed house and senate. Signed by governor.
HB 1242 — An individual who was issued an apprentice hunter validation license in 2020-21 may receive another one. Passed house and senate. Signed by governor.
HB 1270 — An individual is guilty of an infraction by placing a trail camera, etc., on private property without written permission from the owner or occupant. In addition, the device must have identification. Failed house.
HB 1327 — Allows former residents who lived in North Dakota for at least 10 years to receive one percent of the total deer gun licenses. Failed house.
HB 1340 — A law enforcement officer would not be able to enter private property for search and seizure without permission is prohibited. Failed house.
HB 1411 — An individual may use an artificial light to pursue on the individual’s premises at any time throughout the year any predatory animal attempting to destroy property. Passed house and senate. Signed by governor.
HCR 3006 — A concurrent resolution urging Congress and the President of the United States to protect the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution. House adopted. Senate judiciary committee heard 03/30.
SB 2036 — Legislative management shall continue to study the electronic land access database and application during the 2021-22 interim, and expand it to all counties. Passed senate and house. Signed by governor.
SB 2037 — Amends a section of century code relating to criminal trespass and electronic posting, including an individual would be guilty of a class A misdemeanor by entering an enclosed fence; and the name of a person would not have to appear on each sign on physically posted land. Failed senate.
SB 2038 — Allows the option to designate the land as posted or closed to hunting in an online database or other electronic application. Failed senate.
SB 2118 — Increases game and fish violations for a class 1 noncriminal offense from $50 to $100, and a class 2 noncriminal offense from $25 to $50. Failed senate.
SB 2143 — Allows solid flourescent pink or a camouflage pattern of at least 50% flourescent orange or pink to be worn by big game hunters. Passed senate. Failed house.
SB 2144 — Amends a section of century code relating to criminal trespass and electronic posting, including an individual would be guilty of a class A misdemeanor by entering an enclosed fence unless the individual is a licensed hunter or angler who is lawfully hunting or fishing, and allows the option to designate the land as posted or closed to hunting in an online database or other electronic application. Passed senate. House amended from a class A to a class B misdemeanor. Passed house as amended.
SB 2172 — Applicants age 75 and older would be able to enter their name twice in the moose lottery. Passed senate. Failed house.
SB 2184 — Certified hunter education instructors would be issued a license to hunt any legal deer during the deer gun season. In addition, hunter ed instructors who have taught for the preceding five years would be issued one bighorn sheep, elk or moose license. Failed senate.
SB 2211 — Allows the use of an artificial light with a power source of not more than six volts while hunting furbearer, ground squirrel, prairie dog, porcupine, rabbit or skunk, excluding the regular deer gun season. Passed senate. Failed house.
{span} {/span}
{span} {/span}