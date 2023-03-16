You don’t need to be a biologist to understand how a delayed start and a kinder winter would’ve helped the pheasant and deer populations this year. While it’s too early to statistically understand the impact of winter, there’s no doubt early November storms did more harm than good.

The heavy snow plugged sloughs and ice created even more problems for both man and beast. Not much we can do about the elements. The key for wildlife surviving winter is having cover from the elements and a little food helps, too. Not to mention quality nesting habitat for upland game birds and fawning cover for deer once winter retreats.



