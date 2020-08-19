As hunting season approaches, families are gearing up for their traditional coyote hunts. Coyote hunting is allowed year-round in North Dakota, but it is most popular in the autumn.
Only a furbearers license is required for anyone over the age of 16 and active, on-leave military members may hunt coyotes without a license. They can be hunted all day with any tools or vehicles and all night on foot, according to North Dakota Game and Fish. This makes them excellent targets for hunters of various skill levels and oftentimes farmers are appreciative of ridding their crops and livestock of overpopulated areas of coyotes.
A resource known as the Coyote Catalog, available online at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/news/www.nd.gov/ndda/coyote-catalog, connects coyote hunters and trappers with farmers and ranchers with coyote problems. The site has just recently been reopened by the North Dakota Department of Agriculture and the North Dakota Game and Fish Department for use.
“I encourage landowners, especially farmers and ranchers who have problems with coyote depredation, to sign up for the Coyote Catalog,” said Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring. “Hunting and trapping are valuable tools in managing these predators.” Last year, 74 farmers and ranchers added their names and farms to the Coyote Catalog and over 900 hunters answered their calls. This tool also lends a hand in another important way, by protecting the return of gray wolf populations to North Dakota.
Gray wolves were once common in all of North Dakota, however their rapid decline came immediately following the arrival of European immigrants around 1738. Their threat to farming and livestock made them an easy target and, according to, “The Mammals of North Dakota,” a book by Robert Seabloom, a University of North Dakota professor emeritus of biology, gray wolves were wiped out by the late 1800s.
In 2014, the gray wolf was put back on the protected species list when it was discovered the only known breeding group was reduced to a small area of Minnesota.
“The greatest hindrance to recolonization of wolves in North Dakota is their vulnerability to killing by humans,” according to North Dakota Fish and Game. “For example, the major documented threat to wolves in the Dakotas was killing by humans due to allegedly mistaken identity as coyotes. Licht and Fritts (1990) noted that relatively high road densities in eastern North Dakota would increase the likelihood of wolf-vehicle collisions. Furthermore, human tolerance for wolves likely would be low because livestock production is a major industry in North Dakota.”
Wolves are considered one of the more dangerous and thrilling pursuits for avid hunters. They hide well and hunt in packs with precision and combined skill. Wolf hunting could be possible in North Dakota in the near future with a small amount of awareness and taking the time to accurately identify hunting targets. Humans have shaped the land to their benefit. We have molded it and bent it to our will to produce the food we eat, the clothes we wear and the materials to build. With this ability to cause great change, could we not also mold our habits to bring back the hunt of the great predator gray wolves?