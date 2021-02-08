North Dakota Game and Fish Department officials anticipate a normal paddlefish snagging season in 2021, unless COVID-19 safety concerns deem the activity unsafe.
The season in 2020 was canceled because of pandemic concerns.
The Game and Fish Department will further update those interested in the paddlefish snagging season, which is scheduled to open on May 1, on the status of the season.
Spring Turkey Apps Due
Spring turkey applicants are reminded the deadline to submit applications is Feb. 10.
Hunters can apply online at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov. Applications can also be submitted by calling 800-406-6409.
A total of 7,005 wild turkey licenses are available, 775 more than last year. Unit 21 (Hettinger and Adams counties) remains closed due to lack of turkeys in the unit.
First-time spring turkey hunters ages 15 or younger are eligible to receive one spring license valid for any open unit. To be eligible, the youth hunter must be 15 or younger on opening day of spring turkey season and have never received a spring turkey license in North Dakota.
Spring turkey licenses are available only to North Dakota residents. The season opens April 10 and continues through May 16.