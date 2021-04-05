North Dakota Game and Fish Department offices, except for Riverdale, are open to public access after being closed to walk-in traffic since last spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Riverdale office will remain closed to walk-in traffic since it does not have an administrative assistant. Individuals will need to call ahead and make an appointment or contact the Bismarck office for assistance.
Following the North Dakota Smart Restart guidelines, outdoor enthusiasts must sign in upon entering for contact tracing purposes, and face coverings are recommended.
Hunters and anglers are reminded that all hunting and fishing license purchases, boat registrations and lottery applications are conducted online, including gratis deer applications. In addition, licenses can be purchased at more than 140 vendor locations throughout the state.
For more hunting, fishing, trapping and boating information, visit the Game and Fish website at gf.nd.gov.