North Dakota offers several free fishing days each year, and one of those is coming up this weekend, just in time to share one of North Dakota's great winter pastimes with visiting family and friends. A free ice fishing weekend is Dec. 28 and 29.
Here are a few things to know about ice fishing and the free fishing weekend before heading out on the ice.
1. While no fishing license is required for residents to participate in the free ice fishing weekend, all other ice fishing regulations do apply. Among these, a maximum of four poles is legal for ice fishing, and it is not legal to introduce anything into the water — aka chumming— to attract fish. A complete list of the rules is available online at gf.nd.gov.
2. While it is a free fishing weekend, this does not necessarily mean all the ice is safe ice. Recent cold snaps have been strengthening the ice, but there have also been warm spells, which can weaken the ice. Game and Fish officials stress it is always the angler’s responsibility to assess the safety of the ice wherever they intend to fish. A variety of safety gear is available, including a spud bar, which can be used to test the strength of ice before walking out on it. There are also ice picks, which are generally worn about the neck or run through the sleeves of your coat, which can be used to climb out if one falls into the ice.
3. Lake Sakakawea has world-class ice fishing opportunities for the state's favorite fish, walleyes. Anglers will find excellent numbers of 15- to 20-inch walleye on the lake, according to Game and Fish surveys. There’s also exceptional pike fishing, for those who prefer something with more fight. Pike exceeding 15 pounds are not unheard of in Lake Sakakawea — and are expected to become more common in 2020 and beyond. Other great fisheries in Williams County include Blacktail Dam, which has good walleye, bluegill, perch and pike; Cottonwood Lake, with good northern pike numbers, and some small yellow perch and eater-sized walleye; and Trenton Lake, which has good numbers of crappie, some northern pike, occasional walleye and white bass.
4. Fish populations of lakes in general are based on conditions from the preceding two to three years. During that time, many lake levels were lower than usual. The above average rains this year have helped replenish lakes in the state. Long-term this should help improve fish populations statewide. Short-term, however, these elevated lake levels may contribute to access issues. Cattails, for example, catch more snow, which could make access difficult as the winter progresses.
5. The free fishing weekend also applies to darkhouse spear fishing for pike and nongame fish. Those interested in that must still register with the North Dakota Game and Fish Department first. Visit https://gf.nd.gov/fishing/darkhouse-spearfishing for more details on the rules and to register.