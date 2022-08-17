Doug Leier

Much of my work as an outreach biologist is understanding the point of view hunters and anglers are coming from. It’s important to appreciate the context of a young angler expressing interest in stocking new bodies of water when I think of how we have more bodies of water with more fish than ever in our state’s history. How could a 20-year-old angler want even more? Because they’ve always enjoyed the wet cycle that created this bounty of fishing.

When a young farmer is frustrated with problems with Canada geese, I can’t expect them to understand how rare these giant birds were back in the 1970s. When the water came back in 1993, North Dakota fisheries began to grow and so did Canada goose numbers. To a point, measures were taken to help reduce Canada goose numbers and expanded hunting has been in place essentially since the memory of farmers and hunters under age 25.



