Hunting is a staple of the community in Williston.
It’s a time honored tradition for parents to take their children on their right of passage hunt and teach them respect for the wildlife of the land and the rifle that ends their life. North Dakota Fish and Game helps carry this tradition on, even for adults who may not have had hunting enthusiast parents. It really is never too late.
Volunteer Hunters Education Instructors Dale Patrick and Chuck Vasicek have been teaching the class for 33 years and have been hunting together since their youth. Patrick, an avid bird hunting enthusiast approaches the class with an experienced combination of humor and seriousness. He has worked as a man of many trades from nuclear engineering adviser at the Hanford Nuclear site in Washington to his current volunteer occupations, teaching Hunters Education and serving as Sergeant at Arms for the North Dakota Legislature.
His respect for the environment is reflected in his enjoyment of sharing his experiences in the pristine wilderness of North Dakota and it is important for his students to understand that without healthy environments, there is nothing to hunt.It’s his firm belief that “If you don’t eat it, don’t shoot it.” Also that he loves his hunting dogs almost as much as his wife.
His counterpart and right hand man Vasicek brings a steady hand and calm wisdom to the class, filling in the details that may fall through the cracks and seeing the questioning hands of the quieter students. His knowledge of rifle mechanics and engineering is vast and can answer any question any student could ever have just by looking up at the ceiling. The friendship he and Patrick have developed over the years makes the class dynamic genuinely enjoyable and hilarious.
Patrick and Vasicek are not alone in their drive to educate future hunters. Kevin Lech, another North Dakota native and avid bowhunter, brings everything bow hunting has to offer to the table. His wealth of knowledge in the field is obvious and unquestionable.
He also stresses the importance of safety while bowhunting and also hunting from heights. Bowhunting often involves tree stands or tripod stands and a majority of accidents happen getting in and out of the stand. Lech, having experienced this firsthand as a young man, wants his students to live to bowhunt another year and therein lies the theme of this class as a whole: Patrick, Vasicek and Lech want their students to succeed. They want them to succeed not just out of pride or pain from learning themselves but for the love of the sport.
Together, these three friends create a learning environment one would genuinely want to be in. They poke fun at each others follys and youthful learning experiences, they jest at each others preferences for quarry and rifle but in the end it was clear from all three men that there is no reason hunters shouldn’t get along beautifully with each other, the environment and non-hunters in America if you just remember it’s A CHUM SPORT.
Alcohol – Avoid the use of alcohol or other mood altering drugs before or while shooting.
Climb – Never climb a fence or tree, or jump a ditch or log, with a loaded firearm.
Hard – Never shoot a bullet at a flat, hard surface or water.
Unload – Unload firearms when not in use. Leave actions open.
Muzzle – Control the direction of your firearm’s muzzle.
Store – Store firearms and ammunition separately.
Point – Never point a firearm at anything you do not want to shoot.
Obstruction – Be sure the barrel and action are clear of obstructions
Respect – Treat every firearm with the same respect due a loaded firearm.
Target – Identify your target and what is beyond it.
Classes happen all over the state of North Dakota at different times to suit various work and school schedules. It is a requirement for hunting licenses in North Dakota, as well as many other states. It’s available to children in shorter time periods over longer courses and the hands on experience is really priceless for all ages.
It’s also completely free, funded by the purchase of firearms, ammunition, archery equipment, handguns and hunting licenses under the Pittman Robertson Act, as well as donations from groups like the United Sportsmen of North Dakota and out-of-state supplementary fees. Find a class for you and your kids at https://gf.nd.gov/education/hunter or at 5303 W Front St, Williston, ND 58801