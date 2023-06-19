Blue-Green aglae present at Epping/Springbrook Dam By Chanse Hall Williston Herald Jun 19, 2023 Jun 19, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On June 19 at 5 p.m. Williams County announced the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality has issued an advisory for Epping/Springbrook Dam.An advisory means a blue-green algae bloom is present in portions of the waterbody and toxin level exceed the recreational threshold.The blue-green algae may be harmful to humans and pets.To reduce the risk of illness:Do not swim, waterski or tube if the water looks like spilled green paint or pea soupAvoid swallowing water and watch small children and pets who may ingest waterRinse off with clean water after swimmingStay away from areas of scum when boatingFor more information, please visit: www.tinyurl.com/WMP-HABs Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Microbiology Load comments Most Popular Shots fired near 19th Street and E. Dakota Pkwy Motorcyclist injured in crash with SUV Tevin Freeman sentenced for felony murder conviction Miss N.D. and Miss Teen N.D. celebrate in Williston Miss North Dakota and Miss North Dakota Teen crowned Baby boy welcomed by Rollin family Williston teacher placed on leave resigns; 2 others fired Man dies after rock strikes car he was driving Barrett family welcomes baby boy WPD finds nothing criminal in matter involving teacher-student