The North Dakota Game and Fish Department Advisory Board will host its public meetings on site this spring at eight locations across the state. In addition, the district 7 meeting in Bismarck will be streamed live on the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.
Attendance will be limited at the eight locations due to physical distancing guidelines. Those unable to attend in-person will be able to view and participate in the April 26 livestream event.
For the statewide livestream, questions can be submitted in advance at ndgflive@nd.gov, or via live chat during the meeting.
District 1 – Divide, McKenzie and Williams counties
Date: April 26 at 7 p.m.
Location: Community Center, Main St., Grassy Butte
Host: North Dakota Houndsmen Association
Contact and advisory board member: Beau Wisness, 701-421-8814, Keene
District 7 – Burleigh, Emmons, Grant, et al
Date: April 26 – 7 p.m.
Location: Game and Fish Main Office, 100 N. Bismarck Expressway, Bismarck
Host: North Dakota Wildlife Federation
Contact: John Bradley, 701-390-7196
Advisory board member: Dave Nehring, Bismarck