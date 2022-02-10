Purchase Access

Teams from all over North Dakota and Montana gathered at Dego Bend in Poplar to try their luck in the 14th Annual Poplar River Ice Fishing Contest.

The winning fish was an 11-pound northern pike, but everyone felt like a winner on this beautiful sunny day.

Winners:

1st place Roger Headdress with a 11.6 lb pike ($2000)

2nd place Freedom Crawford, 3.10 lb pike ($1000)

3rd place Jeff Vine 3.8 lb pike ($500)

