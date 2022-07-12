From Left Olivia Rossland, Kayden Woods, Mayor Howard Klug, Khloe Woods, Anna Nelson, Cullin Hughes, Caydin Hughes, James Norris and David Tuan gathered for a photo to celebrate the winners of the 2022's best tasting lemonade. The Hughes duo won the title again, while the Woods girls and Norris took third and second respectively.
Lemonade Day will be here July 23. A tasting event at the library offered a preview of what is in store.
Renée Jean • Williston Herald
Four years ago Cullin and Caydin Hughes were among Williston youths who signed up for the very first Lemonade Day. On Tuesday, they became the first to win the Lemonade Day tasting contest not just once, but twice in a row.
The youths said they started out with a simple concept to develop their winning chokecherry-huckleberry flavor.
“We just think about what would taste good and not normal,” Caydin Hughes told the Williston Herald. “We try to not be normal.”
How they source the chokecherry and huckleberry flavors they use, on the other hand, is a closely guarded secret
“Trade secret,” , Cullin Hughes said, shaking his head.
The winning flavors were selected by four local celebrities, Miss North Dakota Outstanding Teen Olivia Rossland, Mayor Howard Klug, City Administrator David Tuan, and Williston Area Chamber of Commerce President Anna Nelson.
As the winners, the Hughes boys get to advertise the award when the promote their product for Lemonade Day on Saturday, July 23. Lemonade Day is an annual event is to teach youths how to start, own and operate their own business.
Each registrant receives a free app and a backpack kit that includes a lesson kit that teaches the nuts and bolts of owning and operating a business from creating a budget and setting profit-making goals to serving customers, repaying investors and giving back to the community.
A number of stands have signed up for the event already, according to Anna Nelson with the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce, but there’s still time to register. Visit https://bit.ly/3AKc1Cz to learn more.
The online page also contains a map of lemonade stands that have registered with the Lemonade Day app, for those interested in making the rounds on Saturday.