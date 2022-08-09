Williston "All Stars" 2022

Back Row: (L to R) Jaxon Tamez, Eden Mortenson, Rhett Carns, Brody Smith, Justin Irgens, McCrae Heller, Roberto Mendoza, Brooks Bratlien.

Front Row:(L to R) Caleb Bernal, Ashton Nickoloff, Grayden Bowles, Carter Suchy, Lucas Finders, Jaxon Jeannotte.

 Provided

1. Caleb Bernal

2. Grayden Bowles



