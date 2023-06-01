WASHINGTON — Senator John Hoeven today issued the following statement after voting for a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution of disapproval to nullify President Biden’s student loan debt cancellation plan.
“President Biden’s student loan debt cancellation does not get rid of the debt, it just pushes the costs on to taxpayers who did not go to college or have already paid off their loans,” said Hoeven. “Instead, we should advance real solutions that help improve the affordability of higher education, including helping students attend cost-effective vocational and job training programs, while supporting the programs that Congress has already put in place to get financial assistance to those students who need it most.”
Hoeven has worked to advance measures that will improve the affordability of higher education while giving workers more options to help repay their student loans. His efforts include cosponsoring the following legislation:
Employer Participation in Repayment Act, which was signed into law and allows employers to provide tax-free student loan repayment up to $5,250 per year.
Jumpstart Our Businesses by Supporting Students (JOBS) Act, a bill to make Pell grants more flexible by extending Pell eligibility to students pursuing high-quality, shorter-term job training programs that meet regional workforce needs.
As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Hoeven works to ensure strong support for Pell grants to help get financial assistance for higher education to those who need it most.