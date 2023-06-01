WASHINGTON — Senator John Hoeven today issued the following statement after voting for a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution of disapproval to nullify President Biden’s student loan debt cancellation plan.

“President Biden’s student loan debt cancellation does not get rid of the debt, it just pushes the costs on to taxpayers who did not go to college or have already paid off their loans,” said Hoeven. “Instead, we should advance real solutions that help improve the affordability of higher education, including helping students attend cost-effective vocational and job training programs, while supporting the programs that Congress has already put in place to get financial assistance to those students who need it most.”



