WASHINGTON — Senator John Hoeven (R-N.D.), a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, has reintroduced the Coal Council Certainty Act to restore the mission of the National Coal Council (NCC).
The NCC is a federal advisory committee that previously provided advice, recommendations and insights to the Department of Energy (DOE) on issues related to the coal industry. The NCC was originally established in 1984 and was comprised of coal producers and consumers, carbon researchers, academics, environmentalists and policy experts.
The council’s core mission was to advance innovation and technological development, enabling the U.S. to continue utilizing its abundant coal resources while improving environmental stewardship.
However, the Biden administration allowed the NCC’s charter to expire in November 2021 and re-chartered the agency last year, changing its focus away from the responsible development and more innovative uses of coal.
In response, Hoeven’s legislation would permanently extend the NCC’s charter as it existed before its expiration, preserving the council’s core mission.
“Our nation needs reliable and affordable baseload power, which keeps the lights and heat on for families and businesses in all types of weather,” Hoeven said. “The National Coal Council had broad representation that helped to develop new innovations, like we’re doing with carbon capture, utilization and storage in North Dakota, to secure coal’s future in America’s energy mix while reducing emissions. By restoring the NCC’s mission, our legislation would help advance efforts to ensure the stability and reliability of the grid.”
In addition to Hoeven, the Coal Council Certainty Act is cosponsored by Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Ranking Member John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) and Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), James Lankford (R-Okla.) and Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.).