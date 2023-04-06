WASHINGTON — Senator John Hoeven (R-N.D.), a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, has reintroduced the Coal Council Certainty Act to restore the mission of the National Coal Council (NCC).

The NCC is a federal advisory committee that previously provided advice, recommendations and insights to the Department of Energy (DOE) on issues related to the coal industry. The NCC was originally established in 1984 and was comprised of coal producers and consumers, carbon researchers, academics, environmentalists and policy experts.



