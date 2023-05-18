Southern border El Paso

Sen. John Hoeven: “I’ve traveled repeatedly to the southern border, and each time I go, I see more and more people coming here illegally. This is truly a crisis and one that has been caused by the Biden administration’s unwillingness to fully enforce the law and reinstate policies that have been shown very clearly to work."

 Provided by Joshua Boschee 2020

WASHINGTON — During remarks delivered on the floor of the U.S. Senate last week, Sen. John Hoeven outlined his recent visit to Brownsville, Texas, where he traveled to bring attention to the illegal immigration crisis on the nation’s southern border.

The senator called on the Biden administration to secure the border and enforce the law, both to strengthen national security and to stem the flow of drug and human trafficking.



