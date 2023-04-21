Hoeven mug

Sen. John Hoeven

WASHINGTON — During remarks delivered on the floor of the U.S. Senate last week, North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven reviewed his recent visit to South Korea and Taiwan, outlining their longstanding defense and trade ties with the U.S. and stressing the need to:

  • Enhance the self-defense capabilities of U.S. allies and partners in the Pacific to better deter the aggressions of China and North Korea.
  • Advance a regional strategy of like-minded allies and partners to preserve peace and stability and support a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
  • Modernize America’s military forces, including its nuclear missions, to ensure an effective deterrent and support peace through strength.
  • Maintain strong economic relationships with East Asian allies and partners, emphasizing food and energy security, to not only benefit trade partners but also help counter China’s influence.


Tags

Load comments