U.S. Senator John Hoeven (R-N.D.) met with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, right, this week. “Taiwan has been a friend and partner of the United States for decades,” Hoeven said. “This is a relationship that has been built not only on our shared security priorities but also our close agriculture and economic ties."

TAIPEI — U.S. Senator John Hoeven, a member of the Senate Defense Appropriations Committee and ranking member of the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Committee, this week met with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and National Security Advisor Wellington Koo to reaffirm support for Taiwan.

Hoeven outlined the importance of strengthening long-standing economic and defense ties to promote peace and prosperity in the Pacific region. 



