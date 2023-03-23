WASHINGTON — North Dakota senators John Hoeven (R-N.D.) and Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) joined senators Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) and Angus King (I-Maine) this week in introducing the New Markets for State-Inspected Meat and Poultry Act.

This legislation would allow meat and poultry products inspected by state Meat and Poultry Inspection (MPI) programs to be sold across state lines. At present, 29 states, including North Dakota, have inspection programs, certified by the Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS), which meet or exceed federal inspection standards. However, products processed at these FSIS-approved state MPI inspected facilities are not currently allowed to be sold across state lines.



Tags

Load comments