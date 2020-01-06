High wind triggered a power outage that led to a brine and oil spill at a saltwater disposal facility in Dunn County on Sunday, according to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.
The outage caused an equipment failure, which led to multiple tanks overflowing at the site about 8 miles northwest of Halliday, the department said. The incident occurred at a disposal facility operated by Hunt Oil Co.
About 660 barrels or 27,700 gallons of brine spilled, as well as 370 barrels or 15,500 gallons of oil. Brine is salty water that comes up to the earth’s surface alongside oil and gas at well sites. It’s typically injected back underground at disposal wells for permanent storage.
Most of the fluid that spilled was contained within the facility, but the wind caused some to migrate into nearby pastureland, the department said.
State officials are inspecting the site and will continue to monitor cleanup, according to the department.