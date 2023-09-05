Relay for Life

Amy Wells with the Upper Missouri Relay for Life presenting Hess North Dakota General Manager Brent Lohnes, Susan Vachal Senior Analyst Accounting with the "Friend of Relay" award. Left to Right: Back row: Pat Alberts and Nancy Johnson of Hess. Front Row: Dustin Taylor and Patty Skarphol of Hess. Amy Wells, Relay for Life; and Susan Vachal, Brent Lohnes, Tammy Valliere, Carter Valliere of Hess.

 Courtesy photo

The Upper Missouri Relay For Life, held in Williston, presented the "Friend of Relay" award to Hess Corporation in recognition of their exceptional support and significant fundraising contributions over the past fourteen years.

This award underscores Hess Corporation's commitment to the community and its dedication to the fight against cancer. Hess has donated over $267,000 dollars through fundraising and matching gifts to the Upper Missouri Relay For Life since 2009. 



Tags

Load comments