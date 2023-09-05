Amy Wells with the Upper Missouri Relay for Life presenting Hess North Dakota General Manager Brent Lohnes, Susan Vachal Senior Analyst Accounting with the "Friend of Relay" award. Left to Right: Back row: Pat Alberts and Nancy Johnson of Hess. Front Row: Dustin Taylor and Patty Skarphol of Hess. Amy Wells, Relay for Life; and Susan Vachal, Brent Lohnes, Tammy Valliere, Carter Valliere of Hess.
The Upper Missouri Relay For Life, held in Williston, presented the "Friend of Relay" award to Hess Corporation in recognition of their exceptional support and significant fundraising contributions over the past fourteen years.
This award underscores Hess Corporation's commitment to the community and its dedication to the fight against cancer. Hess has donated over $267,000 dollars through fundraising and matching gifts to the Upper Missouri Relay For Life since 2009.
The "Friend of Relay" award was presented by Amy Wells, representing the Upper Missouri Relay For Life, to Brent Lohnes, Hess North Dakota General Manager and Susan Vachal, Senior Analyst Accounting.
Beyond financial contributions, Hess Corporation's commitment to making a difference in the fight against cancer is exemplified by individuals like. Susan Vachal. Leading efforts at the Hess Tioga office, Vachal's personal experience with Relay For Life events spans beyond her time with Hess. She underscores the emotional significance and sense of community that comes with participating in the Relay event.
The Upper Missouri Relay For Life movement is dedicated to empowering communities in their battle against cancer. It brings together individuals, caregivers, survivors, and supporters to raise funds, awareness, and hope. By rallying together, communities have the power to effect positive change and contribute to the American Cancer Society's mission of saving lives and eradicating cancer.