The North Dakota Petroleum Council and members of the North Dakota Congressional delegation are taking exception to a recent call by the Biden administration for OPEC+ to produce more oil.
In the statement, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, calls on OPEC+ to increase production more than what they have already announced. Nothing that gas prices at the pump right now are higher than they were at the end of 2019, Sullivan suggested that higher prices at the pump right now is risking the world’s economic recovery.
“President Biden has made clear that he wants Americans to have access to affordable and reliable energy, including at the pump,” Sullivan said. “Although we are not a party to OPEC, the United States will always speak to international partners regarding issues of significance that affect our national economic and security affairs in public and private. We are engaging with relevant OPEC+ members on the importance of competitive markets in setting prices. Competitive energy markets will ensure reliable and stable energy supplies, and OPEC+ must do more to support the recovery.”
Meanwhile, National Economic Council Director Brian Deese urged the Federal Trade Commission to examine gas markets for any signs of illegal conduct.
North Dakota Senator John Hoeven said it would make more sense for the Biden administration to support domestic production, which provides high-paying jobs at home, than to funnel more American dollars to OPEC+ countries, which include Russia.
"The Biden administration should stop undermining U.S. domestic energy production & end the ban on new oil and gas leasing on federal land," Hoeven said.
NDPC President Ron Ness, meanwhile, said the statement is just the latest in a string of actions the Biden administration has taken to “hamstring” the American oil and gas industry.
“Immediately signing Executive Orders to stop leasing of federal resources and instructing every level of the federal government to draft rules and regulations to restrict our ability to produce affordable and reliable energy here in the United States,” Ness said. “Feeling pressure from consumers faced with high gas prices and trying to recover from the economic devastation of 2020, the Biden Administration is now urging OPEC+ to increase production to ensure competitive energy markets. If the White House actually cared about Americans having access to affordable and reliable energy, as they claim in their statement, they would be taking every step necessary to facilitate increased production here in America and ease off their plans to regulate our domestic industry out of business.”
Ness added that the motives of OPEC+ are suspect when it comes to American interests.
“We don’t need OPEC, a cartel made up of nations that wish to do us harm, to produce more oil,” he said. “We need our leaders to let us do what we do best. Produce American oil and support American jobs and economic growth right here at home.”
Oil prices have been trending in the $70-range lately, but have experienced volatility over growing concerns about the Delta variant of coronavirus.
Under the terms of an agreement reached in July, OPEC+ has said it plans to boost production 400,000 barrels per day on a monthly basis starting in August into 2022. That still represents about 6 million barrels per day less than the group could produce.
U.S. producers, meanwhile, have been preaching “discipline” when it comes to production. Investors have grown weary of market volatility, and in some cases OPEC+ machinations, which have led many domestic shale companies to go bankrupt and reorganize debts, losing billions for investors. American oil production is now averaging 11.2 million barrels per day, according to May figures from the Energy Information Administration. That’s down from a pre-pandemic peak of 13 million.
Prices at the pump, however, have risen more quickly, despite a fall back in Brent prices. In May, prices at the pump exceeded the $3 mark for the first time since 2014. That's in part due to sudden jumps in demand as people make summer travel plans. The other part is due to shorter refinery supply.
Rising pump prices are not just related to the price for a barrel of crude oil. It’s also affected by seasonal turnarounds that take refinery capacity offline. During the pandemic, America also lost a dozen or so refineries. That has reduced the United States refinery capacity by more than 1 billion barrels per day, even as people began to ramp up their travel plans.