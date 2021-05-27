The Great Plains Food Bank is more than doubling its youth summer meal locations for 2021, and two of the new locations will be in Williams County.
Both Trenton and Grenora are now on the list of sites that will be offering youth meals.
Grenora’s site will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday from June 2 through Aug. 11 at the Community Center.
Trenton’s will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and noon to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays from June 1 through Aug. 12 at 331 Fourth Avenue East.
Great Plains is opening 18 locations in all across the state to provide meals to children during the summer months when school lunch and breakfast programs are not available.
Other new locations for the program will include Casselton, Mapleton, and Chaffee. The program will be returning to previously existing locations in Jamestown, Enderlin, West Fargo, Fargo, and Bismarck.
“This is the largest number of Youth Summer Meals Program sites we have had yet and we couldn’t be more excited about that,” Great Plains Food Bank Program Director Nancy Carriveau said. “Children make up 36 percent of those we serve each year, which is more than 50,000 kids. Fighting childhood hunger will always remain a top priority for us and we are thrilled to be able to offer this program at sites throughout the state so there will be food available when kids don’t have a school lunch to rely on.”
Last year, the program served 8,941 meals at seven locations during summer months. Volunteers are being sought for the program. Visit greatplainsfoodbank.org to sign up or call 701-232-6219.