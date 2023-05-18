BOZEMAN, Mont. — Governor Greg Gianforte last week celebrated another slew of reforms to increase the state’s supply of housing and make housing more affordable and accessible for Montanans, including investments to grow the state’s skilled workforce and critical regulatory reforms to boost homebuilding.
“The shortage of affordable, attainable housing throughout our state is one of the biggest issues facing Montanans,” Gianforte said. “Advancing commonsense, pro-housing reform policies, we got a lot done to deliver on Montanans’ priorities, increase our housing supply, empower our workforce, and build a stronger future for our state.”
Spearheading state efforts to resolve the housing supply shortage, the governor launched a diverse, bipartisan Housing Task Force in July 2022. The governor’s task force produced two reports last year that identified problems at the root of the state’s housing shortage and provided solutions that could be implemented administratively or through changes to law. The task force’s recommendations provided a roadmap for lawmakers ahead of the 2023 legislative session.
Investing in the state’s skilled workforce and streamlining homebuilding through regulatory relief were among the task force’s recommendations.
Delivering on the task force’s recommendations, the governor nearly doubled the Montana Trades Education Credit (MTEC), signing into law House Bill 245 which Rep. Sue Vinton, R-Billings, sponsored.
Designed to boost the skills of hardworking Montanans and meet the needs of employers, the governor proposed and established MTEC that provides employers a credit for employee education and training.
“To ramp up housing capacity, we need more skilled workers. Now more than ever, Montana needs plumbers and carpenters, electricians and welders, and masons and machinists,” Gianforte said. “Our significant increase in the Montana Trades Education Credit will help empower our workforce and meet the needs of Montana job creators.”
The governor also highlighted bills he recently signed into law that reform the subdivision review process and eliminate unnecessary permitting hurdles for homebuilding. The legislature adopted many of these measures with bipartisan support.
House Bill 211, sponsored by Rep. Larry Brewster, R-Billings, expedites the subdivision review process by cutting red tape for applicants and local governments.
Sponsored by Sen. Forrest Mandeville, R-Columbus, Senate Bill 131 streamlines local government review requirements and requires local jurisdictions to review an application for a division of land within 20 days. Sen. Mandeville’s Senate Bill 170 overhauls and streamlines the review process for minor subdivisions.
Senate Bill 240, sponsored by Sen. Jason Small, R-Busby, exempts applications for smaller subdivisions from review by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality if those subdivisions meet certain requirements. The bill also provides environmental safeguards.
The Gianforte administration has also taken effective action to improve subdivision review. In July 2020, the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) was receiving a record number of requests for subdivision permits, facing a backlog of nearly 500 overdue applications that was preventing homebuilding.
Under the leadership of the governor and DEQ Director Chris Dorrington, the department overhauled its operation and eliminated the backlog. Subdivision permits now are issued on time, without delays to homebuilding.
“By cutting red tape that drives up housing costs and removing unnecessary roadblocks to home ownership, we’ll help more Montanans achieve the American dream of homeownership,” the governor concluded.