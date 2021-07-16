Barbara Wentroble leads an apostolic network and a strategic alliance of visionary leaders globally. She is a strong apostolic leader, gifted with a powerful prophetic anointing. Ministering with cutting-edge teaching and revelation, a powerful breaker anointing is released. Giftings and anointings in ministers, business leaders, and individuals are activated for the purpose of fulfilling their destiny.
Barbara conducts leadership conferences to equip leaders for success in their Kingdom assignments. She has been involved in the global prayer movement since the 1990s and travels around the world.
Recently Barbara launched the online course: How to Become a High-Level Prophetic Intercessor. She is the author of 13 books. These books include Becoming a Wealth Creator; The Council Room of the Lord book series: Accessing the Power of God, Accessing Your Prophetic Gift, Accessing God’s Healing Glory; Prophetic Intercession; Praying with Authority; Removing the Veil of Deception; Fighting for Your Prophetic Promises; People of Destiny, and Empowered for Your Purpose. Her latest release is Releasing the Voice of the Ekklesia.
Barbara and her husband Dale reside in Lantana, Texas. They are parents of three adult children and eight grandchildren.
Her newest release is Releasing the Voice of the Ekklesia!
Please Join Us Saturday July 24th 9 a.m. — 1:00 p.m. and Sunday, July 25 10:30 a.m., all times are Central Time.
