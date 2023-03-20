George Pasternak, 99 Mar 20, 2023 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save George Pasternak, 99, of Williston, passed away at Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center on Wednesday evening, March 15, 2023.In Keeping with George’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a complete obituary and Funeral Mass will be announced this spring.Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of George or leave condolences for his family. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments Most Popular Update: Driver in fatal crash south of Williston identified Police investigating stabbing; suspect in custody Sheriff's office resumes missing person investigation Police pursue fleeing vehicle; driver in custody Williston school district eyes expansion to ease overcrowding Williston partners with Gate City Bank to help homeowners Lyons and Ensrud join American State Bank & Trust Company of Williston Filipino restaurant coming to North Dakota Athlete of the Week Kara Hansen Blizzard warning issued for Northern North Dakota