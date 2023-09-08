Drivers in North Dakota, as well as Oklahoma, Missouri, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota and Kansas: be ready.

GasBuddy, the leading fuel savings platform saving North American drivers the most money on gas, predicts that gas prices in these states will spike anywhere from 50 cents to $1 per gallon over the next several days. While there are few details on the particulars on what is driving the increase, trade sources tell GasBuddy a refinery outage may be to blame.



