The average gasoline price in North Dakota is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.48 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 493 stations in North Dakota.
Prices in North Dakota are 29.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 40.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in North Dakota was priced at $3.19/g Monday, and the most expensive was $3.99/g, a difference of 80 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64/g.
"For the first time in several weeks, the national average price of gasoline has seen a decline, and while the fall was quite small, the bigger news may be that we may have seen a short-term peak for the price of gasoline," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"While any unexpected outages could push it up again, there is a rising possibility that barring such, we may have seen our high-water mark for the national average for the summer. Typically, gas prices peak between May and June, and with the oil market showing significant cracks in strength, we may have seen the peak in the national average already occur, a few weeks earlier than average.
"While it's possible we could go higher later this summer should a major hurricane target sensitive infrastructure, it appears the odds that the national average will miss the $4 per gallon mark are rising. It's certainly looking optimistic for motorists."
The national average is up 22.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 46.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.0 cents in the last week and stands at $4.12 per gallon.