Pump prices gas pumping nozzle in car

Gas prices are still high, but they leveled out over the past week.

 Renée Jean | Williston Herald

The average gasoline price in North Dakota is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.48 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 493 stations in North Dakota.

Prices in North Dakota are 29.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 40.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. 



