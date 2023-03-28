Three North Dakota colleges have benefited from the American Indian College Fund's $2.25 million Wounspekiya Unspewicakiyapi Native Teacher Education Program that supports Native teacher recruitment, development and retention with the goal of increasing the number of Native students pursuing a teaching career.

Wounspekiya Unspewicakiyapi, which means teaching teachers, is funded by Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies. The program goal is to increase the number of Native students pursuing teaching careers and ensure the continuity and sustainability of Indigenous knowledge and lifeways in Native communities.



