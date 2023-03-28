Three North Dakota colleges have benefited from the American Indian College Fund's $2.25 million Wounspekiya Unspewicakiyapi Native Teacher Education Program that supports Native teacher recruitment, development and retention with the goal of increasing the number of Native students pursuing a teaching career.
Wounspekiya Unspewicakiyapi, which means teaching teachers, is funded by Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies. The program goal is to increase the number of Native students pursuing teaching careers and ensure the continuity and sustainability of Indigenous knowledge and lifeways in Native communities.
Sitting Bull College in Fort Yates received a grant to support its Teacher Education and Indigenous Early Childhood Education projects, Sakhib Naunzinpi — Standing Together.
SBC’s project will establish a community connection team to enhance cultural content/alignment and culturally responsive curriculum to work with elders, education faculty and community members to address parent/family engagement from a Native/Lakota/Dakota perspective; enhance pathways to the teaching profession by creating assessments to understand barriers current students face in completing their education degree; define Indigenous pedagogy for child development and teaching practices; and establish a rubric for assessing language integration and culturally responsive curriculum.
Turtle Mountain Community College in Belcourt received a grant to support its Gikinoo’amaadiwag (they teach each other) teacher education project. TMCC’s project will enhance pathways to the teaching profession by piloting a fully online elementary education degree program and an Indigenous secondary math education degree program. TMCC will also develop early entry courses to recruit students.
The college will expand academic advising to include students earlier in the teacher education pathway, tutoring for the Praxis I and II assessments, and direct stipend support to new students.
United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck received a grant to support its teacher education project, The Dragonfly Project. UTTC’s project will strengthen pathways into the teaching profession by enhancing current models for online course delivery, Praxis bootcamps, and student support.
The college will be offering courses online as well as a cultural teaching option that would meet North Dakota licensure requirements, integrate videos of elders’ stories into the elementary education curricula, and develop a cultural teaching certificate leading to state licensure.
UTTC will continue to use its current model for test preparation and will create a process for sharing a model for Praxis boot camps and coaching for test preparation with other TCUs to increase pass rates and reduce barriers to licensure and certification.
Cheryl Crazy Bull, President and CEO of the American Indian College Fund, said: “The College Fund is so honored to support TCUs educating Native teachers. I know from personal experience, coming from a family of teachers, and with my own children educated by tribal college graduates, that our teachers not only have the talent and skills to be teachers, they also have the heart. The children they educate are their relatives, prompting a more dedicated and intentional relationship. We congratulate all the participating TCUs and look forward to their continued success.”