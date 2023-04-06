BISMARCK — In an interview, Rep. Hamida Dakane, D-Fargo, shared her remarkable story: her background, her legislative priorities, and her reception as a Muslim woman of color in the North Dakota House of Representatives.
Dakane is originally from Kenya. She came to North Dakota in 2012 to attend North Dakota State University through the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program. She later earned a master’s degree in public administration at the University of Mary in Bismarck.
“I stayed ever since 2012. I got involved in the community and stayed in North Dakota,” Dakane said. “I always wanted to find a way to give back to the community. I was asked to run for representative, and I couldn’t say no because I wanted to give back.”
Dakane said her legislative priorities include affordable housing, child care, and workforce issues. She said she feels confident about the work that has been done this session in relation to workforce development.
The child care bills that Dakane introduced have failed, with the exception of one still in committee. Dakane said she feels confident that these bills may have a better chance in later sessions.
“They didn’t oppose the bills because they didn’t like the idea, they just wanted to make sure it was a good, sustainable plan,” Dakane said. “We’ll continue to work on them for the people of North Dakota.”
Dakane said she feels she has been received well by her legislative colleagues.
“I am different than everyone else, but that doesn’t mean I have been treated differently," she said. “Everyone I have talked to has been very good, and I hope to get to know them better. So far, so good.”
Rep. Jim Kasper, R-Fargo, works with Dakane on the Industry, Business, and Labor Committee. In an interview, Kasper described Dakane as “Intelligent, bright, cheerful and a pleasure to be around.”
Asked if she sees herself continuing her work as a lawmaker, Dakane said, “I would love to continue serving the people of North Dakota and my district for as long as I can.”
Dakane said she wants to continue to fight for improvements in state support for child care, housing and workforce issues. She also wants to fight against “hateful bills” in the Legislature.
“There are so many bills targeting members of specific communities, and I just want readers to know that not everyone in the Legislature agrees with those bills. We see you and we hear you.”
Dakane noted the several bills concerning transgender issues that have been making their way through the Legislature, including a bill that would have restricted the use of personal pronouns. That bill was vetoed by Gov. Doug Burgum, and the House failed to override the veto.
“It’s just so sad that we are spending so much time and energy on things that divide our community, rather than working on things that unite us.”